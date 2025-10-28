Big Nickelodeon Show Lands CBS Christmas Special (and It’s Not ‘SpongeBob’ This Time)

Paw Patrol has an upcoming Christmas special. The Nickelodeon kid’s program was announced in conjunction with CBS revealing their 2025 holiday lineup.

Premiering on November 28 at 8PM EST, the PAW PATROL Christmas Special is “designed to create new shared family holiday traditions with the PAW Patrol pups!,” a logline reads. “A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble and his team of lovable friends.”

The animated series premiered in 2012. It has been on the air for 12 seasons thus far.

The series follows a group of six rescue dogs, led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, who have adventures. The heroic pups believe “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” They work as a unit to protect the community. All of the animals have special skills, gadgets and vehicles that help them on their missions.

There have been two Paw Patrol theatrical films released. The latest was released in 2023. The initial was released in 2021.

An Indie Wire review notes: “According to critics and audiences alike, “PAW Patrol 2” ain’t bad either; Metacritic even has “The Mighty Movie” as slightly better than the original. According to my family, the critics — meta and otherwise — are wrong.”

In 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, several famous faces lend their voice as characters, including Black-ish stars Marsai Martin and Yara Shahidi, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, nighttime television staple Jimmy Kimmel, and writer, producer, and director Tyler Perry.

Perry, who typically works behind the scenes and only appearing on camera as of late for his Madea franchise films, said he worked on the film because he wanted to do a project that his son would know him for. The Sistas creator has a 10-year-old son named Aman.