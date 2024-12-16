Kenan Thompson Teams Up With PAW Patrol For a Heartfelt Chat

SNL superstar Kenan Thompson’s main goal in life is to impress his young daughters, and he’s doing so now with PAW Patrol. “If I happen to pop up in PAW Patrol or something, then I’ll really be the man,” he puts it. The actor recently got the chance to not only speak with the Paw Patrol, and also make use of their signature pawsitivity to help him through a difficult moment. During the PupTalk, Chase and Rubble come to the rescue just as Kenan encounters a characteristically hilarious conundrum. While the situation itself is perhaps unlikely, that feeling of not knowing what to do is entirely relatable because who doesn’t have their own “walrus on the roof” moment?

@kenanthompson When it comes down to it, don’t we all have a walrus on the roof in some way or another? Luckily, Chase and Rubble can come to the rescue with a good PupTalk. 🐾 #PAWPatrolPartner ♬ original sound – Kenan Thompson

He’s the latest celebrity to connect with PAW Patrol. Previous pup chats include Meghan Trainor’s heartfelt call, and Brock Purdy’s gametime motivational chat. Everyday people can have their own pup chat too. PAW Patrol and Cameo Kids have teamed up to bring preschoolers and their families closer to their favorite PAW Patrol pups. Marshall and Chase are officially part of the Cameo Kids family, as well as Skye. From birthday wishes and holiday greetings to potty training encouragement and overcoming challenges, fans can send personalized, animated message—making moments even more pawsome.