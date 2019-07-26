‘Big Mouth’ Renewed at Netflix for Three More Seasons

It’s been announced that Big Mouth has been renewed at Netflix for three more seasons. In a video post, creator Nick Kroll said he was excited for the show to be picked up for three more seasons. He soon began imitating a few of the Big Mouth characters he voices on the show, concluding his message saying how he, the cast and crew are “very excited to make more Big Mouth” and is ecstatic for everyone to see it.

The adult-animated series follows the lives of a group of middle schoolers as they learn about their ever-changing bodies and emotions, amidst the turbulent seas of Junior High. The announcement of three more seasons ofBig Mouth comes after it was already announced that the show had been renewed for a third season. It appears at this time as if this implies the show will get a total of six seasons.

In addition to Kroll, other voice actors on the show include John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

BIG MOUTH HAS BEEN PICKED UP FOR 3 MORE SEASONS!!! Thank you to our writers, cast, crew, Netflix and everyone around the world who watches the show! pic.twitter.com/hvrmW1JxfO — nick kroll (@nickkroll) July 26, 2019

Fans of the show have been taking to social media to share their excitement over the three season renewal, with actor and comedian John Levenstein tweeting back to Kroll. “Wow! Congratulations. I don’t THINK you need me to use a GIF of you as a character saying ‘that’s amazing,’ but it IS.”

“Wow! Awesome news! We love the show!” another user exclaimed.

3 MORE SEASONS MORTY! 3 MORE SEASONS OF SEX, AND SEX ED, AND PEOPLE WITH BIG MOUTHS AND DUKE ELLINGTON! DUKE ELLINGTON, MORTY! AND WE MIGHT FINALLY GET THAT MULAN MCNUGGET SAUCE! 3 MORE SEASONS OF BIG MOUTH! pic.twitter.com/pUECdyfZ7A — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) July 26, 2019

“Awesome can’t wait so happy they got picked up for three seasons. Hope they don’t stop there. Show f—ing awesome,” someone else wrote.

“i beg y’all to make it more than ten episodes a season, it’s too funny & goes by so quick,” one other fan pleaded.

Get this man a room full of tea, honey, and a humidifier – we gun get a lot more Old Hormone Monster. — Chadwick (@sentimentlrobot) July 26, 2019

Seasons 1 and 2 of Big Mouth, as well as a 2019 Valentine’s Day special, are currently streaming on Netflix.

At this time, no premiere date for Season 3 has been revealed.