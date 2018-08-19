‘Big Little Lies’ Wraps Filming, Reese Witherspoon Shares Sneak Peak Photos

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman celebrated the final day of filming on Big Little Lies season two by sharing a collection of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Friday.

“Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!)” Witherspoon wrote, alongside a collage of photos from the set.

Witherspoon also thanked her co-stars Dern, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and series newcommer Meryl Streep.

Dern also shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt with director Andrea Arnold’s name on it. “Wrapping our Big Little Lies journey today. Loving you and my tribe of sisters,” she added.

Kidman’s photo showed the Oscar-winner wearing a sweater with the names of the five main characters from the show on it.

“That’s a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew,” Kidman wrote. “Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all.”

Big Little Lies was first envisioned as a miniseries based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. However, fan response was so overwhelmingly positive that HBO ordered a new season, with Arnold (Fish Tank) replacing season one director Jean-Marc Vallee. Streep also joined as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry, and mother-in-law of Kidman’s Celeste.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon said working with Streep was among the top five moments in her career.

Since Big Little Lies was originally a miniseries, it dominated the Emmys’ Limited Series category last year, winning the Outstanding Limited Series Emmy. Dern, Kidman and Skarsgard all won Emmys as well. Witherspoon’s Pacific Standard produced the series with Blossom Films and David E. Kelley Productions.

While not much is known about the plot for Big Little Lies season two, we do know there will be a scene where Witherspoon’s Madeline will throw an ice cream cone at Streep thanks to a photo from the set that leaked earlier this month.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 //t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018

“I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream,” one fan wrote.

“Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her,” Witherspoon replied.

The first season centered on Perry’s murder, although viewers who did not read the book were kept in the dark about the murder victim until later on. Bonnie (Kravitz) killed Perry, who abused Celeste at home and was revealed to be Jane’s (Woodley) rapist years before he married Celeste.

“It’s fantastic. I love having the girls as my boss because they understand,” Streep told ET of working with Kidman and Witherspoon, who are both executive producers. “We have lots of big, fabulous, drunken meals together.”

Big Little Lies season two is expected to debut next year.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AT&T