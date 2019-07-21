‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Big Little Lies season finale airs on Sunday, and many expect it to be the end of the show for good. The series has had a contentious second season, though it has never lost its massive event TV status. Whatever the future holds, the finale should be an episode to remember.

The Big Little Lies Season 2 finale airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will be made available at the same time on HBO Go for cable subscribers or HBO Now for cord-cutters. The premium cable network has been on the cutting edge of integrating streaming technology, and now many views come through that avenue.

HBO can be added to other streaming services as well, sometimes for less than it costs on its own. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu both offer the service as an add-on, so fans can watch it through their existing subscription and the video player that is most compatible with their streaming device.

Finally, cable subscribers can catch up later on with most on-demand services. The who will be available with cable services and DVRs, so that those who cannot watch on Sunday night can catch up throughout the week.

However, you plan to watch, the Big Little Lies Season 2 finale will likely dominate TV-related conversation in the coming weeks, as fans wonder whether it will be the last they see of Monterey. The show started as an adaptation of a book by the same title, yet it burned through that source material in Season 1, which was meant to be a limited series.

Its overwhelming success ensured Big Little Lies another season, this one comprised of original material. However, the production was plagued with issues behind the scenes. With director Jean-Marc Vallee unavailable, the producers hired Andrea Arnold for the job, reportedly giving her immense creative control. However, Arnold did not know that the producers intended to heavily edit her raw footage in the hopes of simulating Vallee’s style, and the result has been called splintered and unfocused.

Many critics, fans and industry insiders are now speculating that Big Little Lies will end on Sunday with a total of 14 episodes. This means that, whatever the writers have in store for us, it could be the final legacy of a show that took over public consciousness so quickly.

