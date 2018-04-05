See Meryl Streep Make ‘Big Little Lies’ Debut in New Photo

We got a first look at Meryl Streep‘s Big Little Lies character and we’re already crying.

Executive producer and star Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share the first photo of Streep on set along with Kidman and her “darling boys” played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

In the photo, Streep, Kidman and the twins can be seen sharing a tender moment before bedtime, leading us to believe it might not all be drama when Grandma comes to Monterey in season two.

Streep is set to join season two of the critically acclaimed HBO drama series in the role of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgaard’s deceased character Perry.

“Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” said HBO. This will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Kidman, who plays Perry’s wife Celeste, who last co-starred together in The Hours.

With Streep’s Big Little Lies storyline, HBO puts to rest the suspicions that Skarsgard’s Perry might’ve somehow survived that fatal fall in the Season 1 finale. Still, Skarsgard is expected to reprise his Emmy-winning role, most likely via flashbacks.

This is not Streep’s first foray into television. She starred in HBO’s 2003 adaptation of Angels of America, and also lent her voice to episodes of King of the Hill and The Simpsons.

HBO also released a batch of season two teases for the five Monterey main characters in February giving fans an insight into what they can expect in the upcoming season, set to premiere in 2019.

Celeste (Kidman): Reeling from her husband Perry’s (Skarsgard) death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon): Finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.

Jane (Shailene Woodley): While processing Perry’s sudden death, Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Renata (Laura Dern): The epitome of control, Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage.

Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz): Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons in her past.

Big Little Lies season two will consist of seven episodes, all of which will once again be penned by David E. Kelley (based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose novel served as the source material for the first season).

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Valle is passing the directing baton to Andrea Arnold, although Valle will stay on as an executive producer.