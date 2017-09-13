‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ May Have a Crossover in the Works

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have always wanted to see what Sheldon Cooper’s childhood was like, and they will finally get that chance this fall, when CBS debuts the Young Sheldon spinoff series.

Despite the fact that these two programs take place in different decades, it seems as though there could be a potential crossover in the works.

During a fall preview, TV Guide revealed that co-creator Chuck Lorre has been considering having the characters pop in to one another’s series from time to time.

The report claims that Lorre has been thinking about the “ripple effect” between the two shows, and that Young Sheldon could appear in Big Bang at some point. The cast assumes that the crossover potential would be in flashback scenes since Young Sheldon takes place in 1989 and Big Bang is in the present day.

The Big Bang Theory returns for its 11th season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 25. Young Sheldon will come after Big Bang with its series premiere at 8:30. Both shows will continue to air on Monday nights until November, when they will move to the Thursday night line-up.

Young Sheldon follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he navigates childhood in rural Texas despite being a future genius.