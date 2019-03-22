‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Teases Series Is ‘Going out With a Bang’

The Big Bang Theory is nearing the end of its run, and everyone is dreading filming the the series finale.

Series star, Kaley Cuoco opened up about the final installment, teasing that the show will be wrapping in an epic way.

“I’m glad we’re going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it’s kinda true,” she told E! News. “We wanted to go out on top.”

The actress, who has played Penny since the pilot, also revealed that the final episode will be filmed differently from the rest of the series.

“We’re actually going to pre-shoot the whole thing, so we’ll have shot it, and then we will have an audience taping,” she revealed. “That was probably because they knew I’d be crying the entire time. So we still want the audience experience…so we’re gonna still do the audience, but we will have taped it and shot it beforehand, so if the tears come unexpectedly, then that’s just what’s going to happen, because I guarantee you it’s going to happen.”

As for what she hopes she will get to keep from the set, Cuoco revealed she wants the two robot pictures that have been hanging in the main living rooms after she got in trouble for trying to take the couch home.

“It is do or die if you can get something off that set. There are riots,” she told the outlet.

One item that might be on high demand is the famous Batman cookie jar.

“I think that might be going to the Smithsonian; I’m not making that up,” she said, adding that while everyone has been going for art, books, and the desk, she’s got one other thing in mind. “I want the alcohol in the fridge, because who’s gonna drink that?”

Cuoco’s latest comments come a few weeks after she opened up to PopCulture.com’s Scott Huver about the “heartbreaking” experience of filming the final episodes of the beloved CBS sitcom.

“I’ve loved seeing them every day and I’m so proud of them,” Cuoco said at the time. “And this has been a huge team effort. It’s not just [the cast]. You don’t see everything that goes on. You don’t hear about the writers that are busting their asses and the crew and everything… There’s a reason why we’ve gotten to this point.”

The two-part final episode of The Big Bang Theory is set to air Thursday, May 16. The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.