‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco’s Next Show Revealed

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is moving on from the recently ended sitcom, and her next show has officially been revealed. Cuoco will be starring in a 1-hour drama series titled The Flight Attendant, which will air on WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service. At this time, there is no announced premiere date for when the show will debut.

The Flight Attendant is based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel by the same name, and will be co-produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, God Friended Me).

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the new series, it was also announced that Cuoco has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. The contract dictates that Cuoco will go on to develop ideas for original television projects for the studio through her production company — Yes, Norman — with the possibility of those projects being for broadcast, cable, streaming and/or digital platforms.

“I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They’re stuck with me now!” the actress said in a statement on the news, per The Wrap.

Kaley Cuoco Signs Overall Deal With WBTV, Will Star in ‘The Flight Attendant’ for WarnerMedia Streaming Service https://t.co/V0ec4xKgs5 pic.twitter.com/XHUfpX2o8E — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 1, 2019

Cuoco previously spoke about her post-Big Bang Theory plans earlier this year, telling a Television Critics Association Press Tour panel in February, “I’m excited about my production company, so I have the year set out with that and I guess I think for the rest of my life, I’ll probably all owe it to Big Bang.”

She then went on to share what she had learned from working on the show for so many years, explaining, “I think surround yourself with people that you know can take care of things when you’re not there. Have a deep team. Trust your team and let them do what they do. Try not to be a control freak about it.”

“I’m a control freak, you know, I want everything to be a certain way, but when you hire people to do what they need to do and you let them do it, it usually ends up in a good way,” Cuoco added.

While The Flight Attendant will be Cuoco’s next live-action project, she has also been working on a Harley Quinn animated series with DC Comics, which will see the actress produce and voice the title character in an animated series for the DC Universe streaming service. That series is expected to debut sometime this year.