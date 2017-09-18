‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Reveals If Sheldon Gets an Answer to His Proposal

Big Bang Theory fans have been eagerly anticipating the answer to season 10’s cliffhanger question: Will Amy Farrah Fowler accept Sheldon Cooper‘s proposal?

The season 10 finale saw Sheldon (Jim Parsons) rush to Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) door and pop the question, but her answer wasn’t clear.

If fans were worried the series would take a cop-out and not have Amy give an answer should be relieved. Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on Big Bang, revealed that Sheldon will get an answer.

“There will be an answer this season one way or the other,” he told ET.

He also went on to praise the season 10 finale as one of the best episodes of television ever. He then revealed this season premiere topped the bar set by that episode.

“I thought that the season finale last season was some of the best 22 minutes of television I’ve ever witnessed,” he said. “Then when I read this one, then we shot it, this is, in my opinion, some of the best 22 minutes in television. We beat our season 10 finale by a lot, in my opinion.”

Nayyar also said this new season carried that momentum into its first batch of episodes. He praised the writing for the season so far and revealed that the cast has already filmed four episodes.

“But I’ll tell you so far we’ve shot almost four episodes, we’re in the middle of our fifth, and I can’t tell you how good the writing is this season,” he said. “You know, season 11, it just keeps getting stronger and stronger, and we feel so lucky to be back and to be stronger than ever.”

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its new season Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

