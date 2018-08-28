‘Big Bang Theory’: See Sheldon and Amy Hop Into Bed Behind the Scenes

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season is now in production, and photos of two fan-favorite characters in bed together have us wishing it was premiere day already.

Series star Mayim Bialik took to Instagram Monday night to give fans an insight into the making of the CBS sitcom, with a photo of herself getting ready to shoot a scene in bed with co-star and on-screen husband Jim Parsons.

“Always happy to be getting into bed with this guy. [Jim Parsons],” Bialik wrote on the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the co-stars, as well as to lament the long-running series coming to an end at the end of its upcoming 12th season.

“You two are Amazing! Thanks for all the years of fun, laughter, tears, etc! May your future after Big Bang be all you want it to be! You deserve it!” One enthusiastic user commented.

“I Love you guys. Shamy Forever!!!” Another one wrote.

“Love Love Your Show. TBBT. Watch it over and over again. Tell me I’m dreaming… that it’s not ending,” another one commented.

Fans of the popular sitcom have been reeling since news broke last week that Big Bang would be wrapping up its historical run at the end of next season.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” CBS, Warner Bros. and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight last Tuesday.

The decision to close out the series, which will end its run as the longest-running multi camera comedy in television history, came as Parsons was reportedly ready to say goodbye to Sheldon Cooper.

Parsons has been on the show since the beginning, along with original stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, in 2007, which led the producers to decide to pull the plug on the series.

With the 12th season, the series will end after 279 episodes, with fans equal parts sad about the news, but glad that the show will end without losing its humor and heart.

“NO! I’m not ready for this to be the end… This show is still as funny as it was when it first premiered! Ugh this sucks,” one fan tweeted at the time. “BUT… I’m super grateful we got 12 incredible seasons!”

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its final season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before moving to its regular time slot Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.