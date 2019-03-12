‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Date Revealed

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, and CBS has now revealed when the series will air its final episode.

The final episode will be an hour-long and will be broadcast on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the 279th episode of the wildly popular CBS sitcom.

No exact details on what will happen during the episode have surfaced, but it will be fans’ last chances to see new adventures of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

We’re going out with a BANG! 💥 Don’t miss the 1 hour series finale of The #BigBangTheory on May 16 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nccbkVaOdK — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 11, 2019

In addition to the show’s core three characters, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) are expected to appear. It is unclear if any special guests will stop by for the occasion.

Along with the date reveal, CBS posted a teaser for the finale. However, it is simply a cast photo with a flashy graphic attached that proclaims the date.

A few of the cast members took to Instagram to celebrate the date announcement, including Bialik and Nayyar. Fans also took to social media to react to the news, with many mourning the loss of the long-running series.

The Big Bang’s finale is as Schrödingers cat. An episode I don’t want to see and don’t want to miss at the same time. — Leon Aarts (@LFM_Aarts) March 11, 2019

There will be thousands of tissues being soaked with tears when hour ends.

How can we part with Sheldon, or Leonard, or Penny, Penny, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, Bernadette, Stuart. Stuart reminds me of Eeyore’s sad ways.

With Young Sheldon episodes, maybe we’ll see them there? — Wendy 🇨🇦 (@perfectrose2011) March 11, 2019

It is also worth noting that the Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon, will slide back into the 9 p.m. ET time slot for the night. While Big Bang Theory is ending, Young Sheldon will carry on. In fact, CBS has high hopes for the young sitcom. The network may even bump it up to Big Bang’s 8 p.m. ET time slot during the next TV season.

“We’re fortunate to have another show lined up, a young show lined up and teed up to maybe take its spot. We hope its ‘Sheldon,’ but it’s not necessarily a given to go in that timeslot,” Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, recently told The Wrap. “It’s good to have that and knowing you can use that to kind of build off of and still have some pockets of strength in comedy.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Young Sheldon, which has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

