‘Big Bang Theory’: Did Kaley Cuoco Just Reveal Penny and Leonard Could Be Parents Soon?

Kaley Cuoco says that her Big Bang Theory character might be catching baby fever.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress attended the Stand Up for Pits in Hollywood, California, and addressed whether Bernadette’s second pregnancy might persuade her character, Penny, to start a family with husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

“I think it’s causing like, the itch,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight. “You know when your girlfriends start getting married or having kids, you go, ‘Oh, should I be doing this too?’ I think with Leonard and Penny, they’re starting to talk about that too, and saying, ‘Oh my god, are we behind?’ “

“But I think they’re right where they need to be and I don’t think we need another baby on set,” she said.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Cuoco has sported a fake baby belly for the camera. In a Lifetime movie, Cuoco previously played a pregnant woman.

“I had the belly, it was really fun!” she said. “People really take you seriously. They let you do anything you want. You gotta run with it. You’re like, ‘Oh I gotta sit down!’ and they’re like, ‘Please!’ “

When Cuoco isn’t dishing on her CBS sitcom, she has been busy with her new production company called Yes, Norman Productions. Cuoco explained that the company was named after her dog and that the first project is titled The Flight Attendant.

“The book is coming out in March, but you can pre-order it. It’s a great read,” she said. “It’s gonna be a really, really fun story and we’re hoping to make a miniseries. We’re unsure what we’re going to do at this point, but it’d be my first project with the company, so I’m thrilled.”