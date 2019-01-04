‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Are Twins in Hilarious Photos

Showing up to work wearing the same outfit as your co-worker can get awkward, unless you are a pair of sitcom stars who can find the humor in the situation. That happened to on-screen The Big Bang Theory couple Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on Thursday.

Just a few hours before the show’s final season resumed, the two stars shared photos of themselves striking similar poses outside the set, wearing torn jeans and black-and-white striped long-sleeve jerseys.

“He copied me,” Cuoco wrote in her caption.

Galecki posted a different angle of the scene, adding, “When your fake wife bites your style” in the caption. He also included the hashtag “unplanned.”

The photo also ended up on the official Big Bang Theory Instagram page. “Talk about TV Couple Goals,” the post reads.

The photos show just how close The Big Bang Theory co-stars have become as the show enters the second half of its 12th and final season. CBS and Warner Bros. Television announced this would be the last season, since Sheldon Cooper actor Jim Parsons said he was not signing a contract extension.

Before filming the final episode began, Galecki told Entertainment Weekly the final episode includes several emotional moments, since “none of us are going to be able to keep from crying during the last taping. We’ve got to justify it in the writing somehow.”

As for how it will end, Parsons told the magazine he would love to see the elevator in the characters’ apartment building finally fixed.

“The elevator, definitely. That’s one of my wishes for the final episode,” the Emmy-winner said. “The elevator gets fixed, at least for a minute, and then we all get stuck in it.”

“It would be a great show ending for me,” Cuoco chimed in.

The final batch of episodes will include a few new faces. Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) and Sean Astin (Stranger Things) both signed on to appear in an episode as physicists who confirm Sheldon and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) super-asymmetry theory. Rati Gupta also joined the show as Anu, Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) fiancee.

“Mayim [Bialik] was telling me that when joined the show… it felt like she was transferring high schools at senior year. Kind of late in the game,” Gupta told PopCulture.com in December. “And for me, it’s that times 10, so for me it feels like I’m not just transferring high schools at senior year, I’m transferring before the last two weeks… When everyone’s cramming and getting ready for graduation.”

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS