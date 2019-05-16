‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Posts Heartbreaking Final Hug Photo Ahead of Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory will air its series finale on Thursday, May 16, and the show’s cast has been reminiscing on social media in the hours leading up to the episode.

On Thursday, series star Jim Parsons used Instagram to share a photo of the core cast members sharing a hug on the show’s set, with Kaley Cuoco’s face visible as she faces the camera next to Kunal Nayyar.

Also present in the snap are Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki and Parsons, who has his back to the photographer.

“It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series… and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT…,” Parsons wrote.

He added that Big Bang‘s finale would be followed by the Young Sheldon series finale before CBS airs a Big Bang special taking fans behind-the-scenes of the long-running comedy series, with all of that capped off by a Big Bang cast appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it,” Parsons concluded. “If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you… love love love.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s upcoming ending was announced last summer, with reports later revealing that the decision was made after Parsons decided to leave the show.

“It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after [season] 12 was up,” Parsons told The Hollywood Reporter on May 1. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m an Aries or just because maybe I’m in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, ‘Well, that’s your answer.’”

“There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, ‘Well, I’ve had enough of that.’ No. There was nothing like that. It was just…when you know, you know. And you’re susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different,” he continued.

“It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon’s right now, it’s hard to know why specifically. But it’s like, you’re not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don’t know what that means but it’s like you just change.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann