‘Big Bang Theory’ Final Season Premiere Details Revealed

The Big Bang Theory is taking us to Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon in the anticipated final season, but there will be plenty of drama, and surprise guests, back home as well.

CBS recently released details for the 12th and final season premiere of the beloved CBS series, which will kickstart with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) enjoying their honeymoon in New York.

According to CBS’ official synopsis of “The Conjugal Configuration”: “Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war.

The premiere will see three notable guest stars in Teller, Bates and deGrasse Tyson, meaning the series will be pulling out all the stops for its final season from the very beginning.

Teller and Bates’ characters where first introduced in the season 11 finale of Big Bang as Amy and Sheldon celebrated their wedding. Though Mrs. Fowler initially was skeptical about the wedding, she eventually gave her blessing to the couple.

This will also be deGrasse Tyson’s first cameo appearance on the series, which has seen many members of the scientific community guest star on the show, including the late Stephen Hawking.

News of Big Bang coming to an end after its upcoming season first broke last Tuesday, with reports saying Parsons opted not to continue on the show, as he is ready to pursue other projects.

With Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper being the star of the show, creator Chuck Lorre and the other producers reportedly did not envision continuing the show further without him, which led to them choosing to end the series despite CBS’ desire to see it go beyond season 12.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” CBS, Warner Bros. and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight last Tuesday.

The final season of Big Bang will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before moving to its regular timeslot Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.