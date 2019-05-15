‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator, Cast Say Goodbye During CBS Upfront Presentation

The Big Bang Theory got its moment to shine during Wednesday’s CBS upfront presentation ahead of its series finale.

The longest-running CBS comedy series’ cast, and creator Chuck Lorre, made a final bow before advertisers during the event as the network prepares to say goodbye to the No. 1 comedy on television with a one-hour long series finale this week.

After airing a moving compilation of the biggest moments from the series’ 12 seasons, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl introduced the cast, including — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik — as well as Lorre to the stage.

In his brief statement, Lorre recalled submitting the original pilot for The Big Bang Theory and the network asking him to “try again.”

After one year, and recasting the role of Penny with Cuoco, Lorre said “the rest is history,” while holding back his emotions.

Speaking for the cast, Cuoco also took a moment to collect herself before thanking advertisers and the networks for their support of the show throughout the years.

“Thank you all for supporting us for the past 12 years,” Cuoco added.

Before leaving the stage, Lorre wrapped the touching appearance saying: “In the words of porky pig, that’s all folks.”

The Big Bang Theory will air its final hour-long episode Thursday, wrapping 12 seasons of story as the show continues to sit atop the ratins as the No. 1 comedy series on television.

News of the cancellation first broke in September, with Parsons later confirming it was his decision to say goodbye to the series after he opted not to renew his contract, and producers refused to continue the show without Sheldon Cooper.

“I had just turned 46 and I don’t know. It just seemed like the right time in life to go, OK, what’s next?” Parsons told Entertainment Tonight of his decision.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, Cuoco recently hinted to the outlet what the fate of Penny might be when the show ends.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning. It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

“It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales,” she added. “It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world.”

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.