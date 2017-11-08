The Internet Reacts To That Beautiful Moment On ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season Finale
Season 10 of CBS' The Big Bang Theory ended with one of the show's most exciting cliffhangers. Sheldon Cooper popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler, and the Internet erupted with reactions to this beautiful moment.
The most meaningful three knocks yet. Watch the life-changing moment from the #BigBangTheory season finale: https://t.co/azMaoLwgzV pic.twitter.com/mmRtuDCLgu— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 12, 2017
The plot for the finale episode revolved around one of Sheldon's former admirers, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome), making a move on the eccentric genius while Amy is out of town studying at Princeton University. The drama causes a riff in Sheldon's relationship with Amy as she is worried that he will be attracted to Ramona.
Amy gets her and Sheldon's friends to try and keep Ramona away from him. Penny even has a sit-down chat with Sheldon to explain Ramona's true intentions.
Sheldon then tries to confront the situation head-on by asking Ramona, "Are you seeking a romantic relationship with me?"
Unexpectedly, Ramona then steals a kiss from Sheldon. He was visibly shocked at first, but then has a moment of clarity that leads to the episode's cliffhanging conclusion.
@bigbangtheory OMG I I'm going to cry#BestShowEver— Theresa Moore (@Theresa87775175) May 12, 2017
After Ramona kisses him, Sheldon immediately flies out to Princeton to see Amy.
He shows up at Amy's apartment and does his signature knock on her door. When Amy opens the door, Sheldon is down on one knee holding a ring.
The episode ended with a massive cliffhanger showing Sheldon still kneeling and Amy still too surprised to answer.
After the credits rolled for the Season 10 finale, fans of the Emmy-winning series immediately took to social media to share their reactions.
@bigbangtheory They couldn't have had a better season finale. It was brave of Sheldon to do that and it was all for Amy.— Jodi J. (@JodiJ_in_LA) May 12, 2017
@bigbangtheory Thank you for making me cry with what she saw when she opened that door!— Arnie Grape (@arniegrape93) May 12, 2017
Showrunner Steve Molaro spoke out about the decision to take Sheldon and Amy's storyline in this new direction.
"In the Big Bang writers room, we like to write stories that make us nervous," he said. "Because then it feels like it matters. Well, [this ending] is one of those."
Fortunately for the fans of the Big Bang Theory, the show has been renewed for two more seasons, which will undoubtedly provide answers as to whether Amy and Sheldon actually tie the knot or not.
The original cast members of BBT - Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar – all agreed to take pay cuts in order to bump up the salaries for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.
@bigbangtheory Amy's reaction when she heard those knocks had me laughing. This was an amazing Season finale. I was shock when she opened the door— Tiffany (@GleekCreampuff) May 12, 2017
@bigbangtheory I was jumping up and down in my living room and screaming/crying at the television LOL.....hope she says YES!!! Best episode ever :)— Becca (@Not_socommon) May 12, 2017
In addition to the next two seasons of The Big Bang Theory being confirmed, an offshoot show titled Young Sheldon is also in development.
CBS has tapped Big Little Lies breakout actor Iain Armitage to take on the role of Sheldon Cooper, originated by Jim Parsons. Armitage's onscreen mother on the show will be played by Zoe Perry. Fun fact about Perry, she is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, the actress who plays Sheldon's mom on the original series.
Other confirmed cast members on Young Sheldon include Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter).
Earlier this year, CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves addressed the Sheldon spinoff and gave a general plot synopsis.
"Picture [Sheldon] as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas in a very right-wing family that is not used to having a 10-year-old genius living in their midst," Moonves said.
The Big Bang Theory's Season 11 will likely air in September of this year. But until then, the fans will likely continue waiting in agony hoping to learn whether Amy says "yes" to Sheldon's marriage proposal.
@bigbangtheory Ack!! How are we supposed to WAIT? You insane or what? What is Amy gonna say? O.M.G. Are they gonna go back and forth? Please no. Love only!— gramma (@Star2fireDenise) May 12, 2017
