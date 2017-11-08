The Internet Reacts To That Beautiful Moment On ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season Finale

Season 10 of CBS' The Big Bang Theory ended with one of the show's most exciting cliffhangers. Sheldon Cooper popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler, and the Internet erupted with reactions to this beautiful moment.

The plot for the finale episode revolved around one of Sheldon's former admirers, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome), making a move on the eccentric genius while Amy is out of town studying at Princeton University. The drama causes a riff in Sheldon's relationship with Amy as she is worried that he will be attracted to Ramona.

Amy gets her and Sheldon's friends to try and keep Ramona away from him. Penny even has a sit-down chat with Sheldon to explain Ramona's true intentions.

Sheldon then tries to confront the situation head-on by asking Ramona, "Are you seeking a romantic relationship with me?"

Unexpectedly, Ramona then steals a kiss from Sheldon. He was visibly shocked at first, but then has a moment of clarity that leads to the episode's cliffhanging conclusion.