Watch: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Returns to Set

The Big Bang Theory is back for season 11 of the beloved sitcom, and a new set video is sure to excite fans for the return.
Big Bang Theory writer Alex Ayers uploaded video that shows the main cast returning to set and greeting the live studio audience before an episode’s taping.
Videos by PopCulture.com
From left to right, you see Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons as they make their entrances and wave to the crowd.
This is far from the first time Ayers has given Big Bang fans a tease of the CBS show.
Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself and Cuoco in matching Gucci sweatshirts. The two are seen posing in the gang’s signature living room hangout spot.
She’s also posted several selfies and other fun photos with the cast in the past.