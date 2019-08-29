‘BH90210’: Who Is the Cast’s Deadly Stalker?

BH90210 just escalated the show’s stalker storyline with its latest cliffhanger, and now we’re even more curious about the mysterious threat’s identity. While the supposed attacker started small by sending the original cast members mutilated figurines of their iconic characters, Wednesday’s final moments seemed to hint the vendetta against the cast is bigger than they believe.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Episode 4: “The Table Read”

While the episode saw the cast easing on their paranoia surrounding the “stalker on the loose,” the hour’s final seconds featured the original cast members getting a stern reality check.

After they proceeded to do a cheesy slow motion walk toward their first day of filming, the moment was rudely interrupted when they noticed a grim message on the gate to set.

“STOP ACTING LIKE I’M NOT EVEN HERE,” the stalker painted in red on the stage door, which then opened to reveal the sets were all engulfed in flames.

“OK so…. someone should probably call 911,” Brian said before Tori lamented the destruction of their sets.

While the show has given us a few possible culprits behind the stalker, we have our own theories about who might be terrorizing the cast in Fox’s meta reboot. Check out the possible identity of the stalker below.

Brian’s Son

Episode 4 dropped the bomb fans were anticipating when they revealed that 90210 superfan Brian’s new assistant Zach (Ty Wood) is actually his son — whom he supposedly didn’t know about — hoping to get close to his father for the first time.

Given the creepy wall in his apartment and likely unhealthy obsession with Brian, we have to consider him as the mysterious person. But it might be too easy if it was him, given they already told us the big paternity twist in this episode.

Bodyguard Wyatt

Wyatt (Brendan Perry) started working for Jennie (Garth) and quickly developed a flirtatious relationship. Wednesday’s episode saw Jennie deciding to ask for him to be reassigned to they could pursue their relationship without any professional ties.

Could Jennie’s new love interest also be the secret stalker? Given the soapy twists we’ve gotten so far on the show it would not be a huge surprise. And that way Jennie can continue to talk about being unlucky at love.

Head Writer Vendetta

Before Anna (Natalie Sharp) assumed the role of the reboot’s new head writer, and also seemed to develop new feelings for Ian Ziering, Tori fired the show’s original head writer after the cast found out he had impregnated Jason Priestley’s wife Camille (Vanessa Lachey)

Could he be behind all the torment as a revenge ploy?

Tiffani Thiesen

Many fans and cast members have addressed Tiffani Thiesen not being included in the reboot despite her years appearing as a series regular on the show. In between deals with Netflix and Brian Austin Green explaining they aimed at having the core cast that started the original, some fans have been appeased.

Wouldn’t it be great, however, if the ultimate twist was introducing the actress as the malevolent stalker? Maybe she’s just as angry as some fans about her absence.

Joe E. Tata

The same could be said about Joe E. Tata, who played the owner and operator of the Peach Pit diner in the original series and reprised his role for the CW reboot.

Though he is 82 years old, the actor — who also made an appearance on Spelling and Garth’s Mystery Girls, could make a special cameo in the final episode and reveal himself as the stalker.

Tori’s Show Husband

Tori’s fictional husband Nate (Ivan Sergei) has been rubbing fans off the wrong way since Episode 1. Between his lack of support for Tori as she works on producing the reboot, to finding Brian’s wife more interesting than his own, it seems that Nate has an issue with his wife’s newfound success.

Could he be attempting to sabotage the reboot so he and Tori can continue doing reality television and leave this pipe dream behind?

Carol Potter

Another original series regular we have seen, only for one hilarious scene, was Carl Potter, also known as a Cindy Walsh. After she was revealed as the cast’s group therapist in Episode 3, she jokingly asked Jason (Priestley) to call her people if they wanted a cameo in the pilot.

Jason uttered there was no chance that was happening. Could Carol be seeking revenge for not being included in the episode? That would be an adorable, and hilarious twist.

James Eckhouse

And what about Papa Walsh? James Eckhouse played Jim Walsh for the first five seasons of the original series and even directed a few of the episodes, yet the reboot has not mentioned him at all.

The ominous threat from the stalker claimed the cast was ignoring him, so maybe we have to look at cast members who haven’t even been mentioned.

Dean McDermott

The meta aspect of the reboot series has kept everyone talking as new episodes continue to air, and what if the final reveal is turning the show’s concept even further?

Dean could finally appear on the show as himself, complaining about Tori recasting him with an actor in the new series and seeking revenge for not being included. Would it be weird? For sure, but nothing worse than what has already happened on the show.

The Cast of The CW’s ‘90210’

Ian Ziering made headlines when he appeared to diss The CW’s reboot of the 90’s drama series saying nobody would be trying to remake that one. Jennie Garth further dissed the AnnaLynne McCord-led series on Watch What Happens Live when she said seemed to not remember appearing in the first season of the show.

But what if it was all a stunt? What if the big reveal is McCord and the other cast members of The CW hit series are pissed about the new reboot and want in, only for the possible season 2 to be about all of the world’s colliding for a super reboot. OK that might just be a dream of mine, but it would be amazing.

What are your theories about the stalker? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.