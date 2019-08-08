‘BH90210’: Where the Show Finds Each Original Cast Member in Series Premiere

BH90210 found the stars of the original series in some difficult situations in the first episode, but their reunion and possible reboot conversations are set to change a lot of their lives.

The first episode of the Fox mockumentary reboot series followed as fictionalized versions of Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty reunited on stage for special 30-year anniversary event to celebrate the original series.

The show introduced how the famous actors are doing following the success of the original series, and not all of theme were thriving both professionally and emotionally.

Take a look at how BH90210 found the show’s original cast at the start of the new series.

Jennie Garth

At the start of “The Reunion,” Jennie and and Tori (Spelling) are sitting in coach on a plane traveling to Las Vegas for the special event honoring Beverly Hills, 90210.

The show’s Jennie is struggling after her recent separation and seems done with love — as well as hesitant to see her former co-stars Priestley and Doherty. In the midst of the event, she finds out her husband filed for divorce and the public humiliation leads to some bad decisions that will bring drama during the first season.

Tori Spelling

Tori is not shy about her devastating financial situation early in the first episode, as she and her husband struggle to raise six kids after the cancellation of their failed reality show.

Despite her problems, things seem solid with her husband, and the reunion event gives her the ultimate inspiration she needs to try and convince her old friends to reunite for the exciting new project.

Jason Priestley

It seems that Priestley does not have the best reputation as a director in the series. The show quickly addresses the character’s anger issues when it is revealed he is struggling as a television director after he punched an actor on set, just before the big reunion.

With pressures from his publicist wife and lack of funding for his indie film, Jason seems to be in the perfect spot to get back into the drama of the 90210 family.

Gabrielle Carteris

Like in real life, Gabrielle is the head of an actor’s guild in the series and finds out about Jason’s wrongdoings on a bus on the way to Vegas. She is also revealed to have just become a grandmother after a scene shows her son introducing her to baby Gabrielle.

The actress appears to start going through some changes in her personal life, after the introduction of a new character has her wondering how happy she is in her marriage.

Ian Ziering

Ian seems to have it all at the start of the reboot. With a new book out alongside his stunning wife — who is revealed to be auditioning for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and exciting business ventures, he seems to be at the top of his game.

Not everything is at seems in his relationship, however, when a last minute twist seems to be what pushes him back together with his 90210 family.

Brian Austin Green

The youngest member of the original cast seems to be the most forgotten at the beginning of the new show. Brian seems to have let go of his career aspirations in order to stay back and take care of his three daughters, while his successful pop star wife lives her professional dreams.

After the cast makes headlines during the reunion, Brian’s ambitions spark up again. Looks like he will be ready to head back down to 90210.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen is the only original cast member to not show up to Vegas for the reunion, though she still makes quite an appearance.

After stealing the show via livestream from Africa, it appears as if Shannen won’t be staying in the sidelines for long, as viewers see her leaving for Los Angeles before the end of the premiere.

What did you think of the BH90210 premiere? The series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.