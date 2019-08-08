‘BH90210’ Just Aired Its First Episode and Fans Are Confused

BH90210 just premiered its first episode, and fans have a lot of questions about the show’s premise. While the series is a scripted series, the characters are fictionalized versions of the actors who played the characters on the original series.

Sound confusing? Many fans seemed to think the same as the first episode aired, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, as well as poke fun at some of the episode’s craziest moments.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Series Premiere, “The Reunion.”

The first episode followed as the show’s version of Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green came together for the first time in years for a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

The first scene showed a dream sequence in which the cast reprised their characters from the series, with some of them working at the iconic Peach Pit. The scene had fans wishing they could watch the actual reboot.

So this #BH90210 is a comedic, meta take on the actual cast’s life since the show? Interesting. — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) August 8, 2019

The show highlighted where each of the original cast members is in there lives and careers at the start of the episode, with many of their lives mirroring things going on in the actor’s real lives.

Jennie was revealed to be going through her third divorce, Jason was caught in controversy after punching out the star of the television show he was directing and Brian was seemingly bored with his life as a stay-at-home dad.

Fans on Twitter were particularly receptive to Tori, who spent most of the episode talking about struggling with financial problems as she raises six kids with her husband, played by Ivan Sergei. Given constant reports of Spelling’s real life financial troubles, the storyline felt especially real for some fans.

Within five minutes, #BH90210 referenced the time Tori Spelling fell on a hibachi grill. It is now my favorite show ever. — Stephanie Taylor (@caring_loudly) August 8, 2019

we get it tori, you’re broke. i love you but come on. #BH90210 pic.twitter.com/6FGj6SzUNN — nick / pinned tweet (@houseofwintour) August 8, 2019

I’m not completely sold but Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are GOLD together 🤣🤣🤣 #BH90210 — Housemaid of Abundance (@TheRealTayHood) August 8, 2019

The episode also included quite a few soapy punches for the characters, including two of the original cast members hooking up in a moment of weakness during the reunion, just minutes before a big reveal about their marriage at home.

Despite the confusion, many fans celebrated the show returning, as well as the exciting storyline coming as the cast plans to reunite and pitch an official reboot of the iconic series, likely bring many more nostalgic scenes back in future episodes.

They should have just came back as their characters! What the hell is this?🙄🙄🙄 #BH90210 — IA (@MsIngridA) August 8, 2019

Why Is Lala supposed to be Megan Fox #BH90210 — MIKEY (@MikeyWormley) August 8, 2019

#BH90210 too much fun. This is crazy. Not as much fun as #sharknado but close! — Diane English (@DianeEnglish4) August 8, 2019

I’m confuse, is this like a reality show? What’s the deal are they not going to play are 90210 characters. #BH90210. Really not what I was expecting. — Niki (@525morgans) August 8, 2019

What did you think of the series premiere? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.