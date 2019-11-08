‘BH90210’ Fans Are Scrambling For Answers After Fox Cancels Series

BH90210 is not returning for a second season, and fans are devastated. Fox revealed Thursday its decision to cancel the summer series, despite cast member and executive producers Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling hoping to come back from more in 2020. The news of the series coming to an end was not necessarily a surprise after a big ratings decline in Season 1, but fans were still showing their sadness on social media.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” FOX TV said in a statement released by TVLine. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The series premiere of the meta revival series scored the best summer premiere in years for the network, though it declined dramatically in the ratings.

Take a look at what fans had to say about the cancellation news.

Sad news

Fans took to Twitter quickly after news broke of the cancellation. Many were sad to see the meta soapy summer show go to soon.

Petitions

‘Okay #BH90210 fans let’s start our letter writing campaign hopefully another network picks it up ! ‘BH90210’ Will Not Return for Second Season on Fox#IMDb ⁦@FoxTelevision⁩ ⁦@90210Foreverrr⁩ https://t.co/NyKRPxWQV3 — Chris Rago (@ChrisRishere) November 8, 2019

Others took to Twitter to begin rallying fans of the show to petition it be saved by another network.

Lashing Out

Hey @FOXTV you lost this viewer. I know the Superbowl is going to be on your network. If my team makes it I will not be watching. You need to #ReNewBH90210 and get rid of that terrible show Last Man Standing. @BH90210 @BH90210_News @SunViking #BoycottingFOXTV — Michelle Girard (@michliz70) November 8, 2019

Other fans were not happy with Fox, and mentioned the network’s official Twitter page in their angry tweets.

“[FOXTV] I hate you!!!!!! [BH90210],” one user wrote.

“The only reboot I actually enjoyed is cancelled. Bummer,” another user commented.

“I hate you @fox. How can you cancel [BH90210]? You’re like the damn grinch,” a third fan commented.

Expecting it

Some social media users were not exactly shocked by the news of the cancellation.

BH90210 was not renewed, is there anyone who is surprised by this? #bh90210 — Kathy (@Kathy_Dominguez) November 8, 2019

“I just knew [BH90210] wasn’t gonna return for a second season,” a fan wrote, lamenting the news.

“I did watch all the episodes but I really didn’t like the format. I wanted David and Donna, not Brian and Tori. There was way too much of their reel characters and we barely got to see any of their 90210 characters at all! The reunion series was mostly a disappointment,” another user wrote, criticizing the show.

Is there hope?

Jennie Garth made it seem as though the show may not be dead just yet. She tweeted shortly after the news, hinting the show may find a new home.

Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material 🤣 You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned… — Jennie Garth (@jenniegarth) November 8, 2019

Fans want more

Fans of the actress reacted to her cryptic tweet, wondering if there really was hope the show would be rescued by a streaming service.

I WANT MORE. I HOPE IT FINDS A HOME #BH90210 — Tay (@tayrod02) November 8, 2019

“does this mean there’s hope? I’m literally clinging onto every ounce of hope I can get. You guys are truly the best,” one Twitter user responded to her message.

“My heart is really broken now..do You think there is hope for 2?#bh90210 S2 maybe on Netflix? Best reboot ever!! Love You all much,” another fan commented.

The Future

One user reflected on the Beverly Hills, 90210 legacy and the several reboots and revivals it has inspired.

First show: mega hit. Second show: boring imitation. Third show: canceled after one season. Future fourth show: Beverly Hills is on fire because us poor are finally rising up against our oppressors #bh90210 — Älia Meth 🏳️‍🌈 (@meth_alia) November 8, 2019

New Home

Many fans took to social media to beg streaming services and other networks to consider saving the series.

“NOOOOO. Hulu, CBS, somebody save this show!” One user wrote.

“This is some BS!!!! I hope [Netflix] picks this up!! [Hulu]??? Come on!!” another fan commented.