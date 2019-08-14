‘BH90210’ Episode 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

BH90210 will be back with its second episode tonight on Fox, and fans will not want to miss it. The second chapter of the six-episode summer series will continue to bring the drama to the lives of the fictionalized versions of the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210, as they work to get an actual reboot of the series in the air. The new episode airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Fans can tune in to the new episode live at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers with DVRs can also set their recorders and catch the show later, but don’t forget to make sure it actually records. The episode will also be available on most on-demand services, as well as on Hulu for streaming, the morning after the episode airs.

The official description for Episode 2, titled “The Pitch,” reads: “When FOX greenlights a 90210 reboot, on the condition that seven of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members get on board, Tori and Jennie confront each of their former castmates and are met with more resistance than they had anticipated. Meanwhile, the gang deals with the repercussions of their actions in Las Vegas, Shannen gets a call from a friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Christine Elise pops back into their lives.”

The first episode of the quasi-reboot series debuted to impressive ratings, with many viewers expressing their confusion on social media after realizing the new show’s premise.

BH90210 follows fictionalized versions of Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris as they work to bring an actual reboot of the beloved series back to television.

Garth previously referenced the decision to do the show with this unique premise, saying that fans deserve better than another reboot.

“Personally, it never made sense for me to go back and play Kelly Taylor,” Garth told Us Weekly recently. “I felt like our audience deserved more, so when we came up with this fresh concept, we were all like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

The first episode also paid tribute to late original cast member Luke Perry, who passed away after suffering a massive stroke back in March. In a heartwarming scene, the cast reflects about how nice it feels it to be all together again.

At that point one of them points out they aren’t all together, referencing Perry’s absence. In that moment, the group sat in silence for a few seconds remembering their dear friend before sharing a toast in his honor.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.