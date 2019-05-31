‘BH90210’ Casts La La Anthony as Original Cast Member’s Wife

BH90210 is bringing in a Power star to play one of the original show’s stars spouse.

The reboot announced Thursday the casting of actress La La Anthony in a recurring capacity for the six-episode summer series, playing the wife of Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green.

The casting news marks the first non-90210 alum to officially join the cast of the new show, as first reported by Deadline.

The new series will follow the original show’s cast playing heightened versions of themselves. It will reunite Green, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering as they attempt to bring a true revival of the Fox teen drama series back to television. The trailer for the new reboot broke viewership records garnering more than 18 million views on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram just days after its debut.

Anthony will play Green’s wife, Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop star. She is described as the “breadwinner of the family while her Mr. Mom husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.”

As the premise to the show teases, BH90210 draws its inspiration from the original cast member’s lives and relationships. In real life, Green is married to actress Megan Fox, with whom he has three sons.

In the Beverly Hills, 90210 finale Green’s character David married Spelling’s Donna, though The CW reboot series, 90210, revealed Donna had separated with David shortly after the birth of her daughter.

It has not been revealed if the reboot will acknowledge The CW’s reboot, which saw the appearance of Garth, Doherty and Spelling in its first season.

Garth, who acts an executive producer on the new show alongside Spelling, previously spoke with PopCulture.com about what finally allowed for the cast to reunite for the new series in 2019.

“It’s something that has been out there for many years. People always asking ‘When are you going to do a reboot [or] where are we going to see you all together again?’ Timing has just never been right,” Garth said.

“I think that we probably are taking the opportunity to be together again and realize how meaningful the show was to each of us and to all people who watched it. We want to celebrate that and be together again,” she added.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.