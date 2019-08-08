‘BH09210’ Brought out ‘Sharknado’ Fans Thanks to Ian Ziering

BH90210‘s series premiere inspired many reactions, but it was Sharknado fans who brought the jokes. The first episode of the meta sequel series, in which the original cast members play fictionalized versions of themselves working to make an actual reboot of the iconic teen series, had many fans of SyFy franchise delighted with Ian Ziering‘s return to television.

The first episode saw Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley reunite for a special 30th anniversary celebration of the beginning of the original series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

The first episode had many fans feeling confused, as some thought they would be tuning in to an actual reboot featuring the actors playing their characters from the original series.

Sharknado fans were just hoping the show would pay tribute to Ziering’s hilarious franchise.

Ziering previously teased the premise of the show and how the story would bring the cast together.

“We are playing ourselves after meeting at a fan panel. Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” Ziering told Us Weekly. “[Tori’s character] really needs this. So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

While the actor did not reveal if there would be Sharknado references in future episodes, he went into detail about how his character on the new show, who he refers to as IZ, resembles his real life.

“I’m a very hard working, driven individual. IZ is an even greater entrepreneur than I am. He’s much more motivating and inspiring, and these are things that I try to be in my own personal life, but he takes it to the next level,” he said. “He doesn’t need to do this series. IZ’s very well off, lives in a beautiful home, he’s got everything he really needs — so we think. Therein lies the twist, the rub, the bump, if you will, that leads to some drama, and some comedy and hijinks ensues.”

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.