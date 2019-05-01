‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Reunite in New Photo Ahead of Upcoming Reboot

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 has reunited in a new photo ahead of the upcoming series reboot.

In the image shared by Gabrielle Carteris, the actress can be seen with fellow 90210 cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, and Brian Austin Green.

It appears that the group is at a table reading, as there seems to be scripts in front of Garth and Priestly that have the original Beverly Hills, 90210 logo on them.

Previously, Spelling shared some insight on the new series, saying, “It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot.”

“We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves,” she added.

“Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess,” Spelling continued. “And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

Sadly, the one familiar face missing is that of Luke Perry, who passed away in March after suffering a stroke.

A source close to the production of the new series recently spoke to ET about what the energy on the set is like, in the wake of Perry’s death, revealing that there are a lot of “positive vibes.”

“The crew is back together and so far, so good. Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke’s passing,” the source explained. “They all want to ensure Luke’s memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best.”

“The chemistry is great on camera and it’s as if they had never taken a day off,” the source then added.

Perry’s tragic absence certainly is not overlooked, however, as the source shared the impact of him being gone is still very much there.

“The toughest part is being without Luke because he was the one cast member who held everyone together, the one that had no drama with anyone,” the source explained. “Everyone just loved him. The cast keeps talking about all their wonderful memories of Luke. They are trying to focus on the fun times they enjoyed on set with him.”

At this time, no premiere date has been announced for the new 90210 revival.