'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Welcomes Legendary Comedian for Final Episodes

Better Call Saul has only a few episodes left, but it is definitely not out of surprises. On Monday, the AMC series announced that legendary comedian Carol Burnett will guest star in final batch of episodes. The series returns on Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.

The official Better Call Saul social media accounts posted a graphic welcoming Burnett to the show "as Marion," apparently introducing an all-new character. Burnett gave a statement to MovieMaker.com, saying: "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show." That's high praise coming from Burnett, of course, who is credited with helping to create the TV industry as we know it in many ways today.

Burnett is 89 years old today and is best known for creating, producing and starring in The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1978. However, by the time that show even started Burnett was a household name with over a decade of TV credits under her belt. The show's influence on TV since then would be hard to overstate and easy to underestimate.

Burnett herself is an outspoken fan of Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan. In 2017 she told Yahoo Entertainment that she sees Gilligan as "a genius," and in 2018 she told Jimmy Kimmel: "I'm crazy about anything Vince Gilligan writes." Burnett revealed back then that she had become friendly with Gilligan and invited him as a guest to the taping of her Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are both considered dramas for the most part, but they've always had their comedic moments. The show's brand of ironic, clever dialogue is a great match for Burnett's style of delivery – however she fits into the story. With just six episodes left, it may be a challenge to integrate Burnett as a vital character to the series.

Burnett's appearance will also need to fit into the show around some other major cameos coming up. We know for sure that Bryan Cranston will reprise his role as Walter White as this prequel approaches the beginning of the Breaking Bad timeline, and Aaron Paul will reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman as well. Many fans are expecting even bigger surprises when the show finally begins to air.

Better Call Saul kicked off its final season in April, but it took a midseason break after May 23. It returns on Monday, July 11 for six more episodes airing every Monday through Aug. 15. You can stream previous episodes now on AMC+.