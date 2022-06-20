'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Teases 'Breaking Bad' Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's Return

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has teased Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning to the franchise for the final season of the hit spinoff show. In an interview with Metro UK the actor referred to the 'full-circle moment' saying, "[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse..." He then added, "It's not just one time... And it was great."

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the show's final outing and will consist of 13 episodes run, up from the usual 10 episodes. "I think the fans of Better Call Saul are going to be very happy with how we wrap up this series. I was really pleased with it. It's got character growth, and change, and consequences, and pain and I can't say anymore," Odenkirk previously told PopCulture of the prequel series, which follows his character Jimmy McGill, a con artist attempting to start a new life as a respectable lawyer. Over the course of the show's six seasons, however, McGill has found himself spiraling into Saul Goodman, the outgoing and outrageous attorney he first made famous in Breaking Bad.

Speaking about the coming end of Better Call Saul, the show's co-creator Peter Gould previously stated, "From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end." He added, "We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes."

"In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team -- writers, cast, producers, directors and crew -- have outdone themselves. I couldn't be more excited to share what we've accomplished together," Gould also said.

"Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, 'Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel?' and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results," added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. The final season of Better Call Saul is rolling out in two parts. The first part premiered on April, 18 and consists of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.