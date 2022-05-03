'Better Call Saul' Season 6: 'Breaking Bad' Character Makes Unexpected Return in Episode 4

✖

Better Call Saul fans got a surprise on Monday night when a Breaking Bad character showed up unexpectedly. In what was a moment that took audiences aback within the first 10 minutes of the final season's fourth episode, Breaking Bad meth addict and prostitute Wendy (Julia Minesci) returned for a brief gig to play a hand in the takedown of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). [Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul, Season 6, Episode 4: "Hit and Run"]

In the episode "Hit and Run," which picks up after Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) planted drugs in Howard's gym locker at the country club during his golf session with Davis & Main's senior partner, Clifford Main (Ed Beagley Jr.), the shady lawyer takes the planting of doubt seeds a step further by dressing up as the Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill co-founder and stealing his car while he is at a therapy session.

With Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) at the helm of this takedown and Jimmy following her orders, she sets up an outdoor lunch meeting with Cliff to talk business and legal cases, while Jimmy rushes to get everything arranged according to a set time. In their attempts to take down Howard, the pair hire Wendy for their plan. Jimmy, covered in spray tan and a wig while wearing a power suit reminiscent of Howard's, sits with Wendy in the car after he picks her up from the motel she often frequented with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and waits for Kim's call. Reminding her of what the plan is, Jimmy, tells her to "keep your feet out of the way because I'm going to have to leave in a hurry."

When Kim finally calls Jimmy amid her chat with Cliff through a carefully placed phone under the table, the plan reveals itself to be Jimmy driving by the restaurant the two are meeting at in a rush and ejecting Wendy out of the car. Identifiable by Howard's Zen "NAMASTE" license plate, Cliff is stunned to see the speeding car and a prostitute exiting the vehicle. Asking Kim if that was Howard, Kim plays dumb as Cliff is left in dismay. Kim smirks in enjoyment.

The plan goes without a hitch and as Jimmy returns the car to the therapist's parking lot, Kim is seen driving Wendy back to the motel. Telling her to be careful out there, Wendy's gaze focuses out the window to a car pulling up across the street, that seems to be undercover cops. Kim offers her help and says if she ever faces legal trouble, to let her know. Wendy appeared in the first three seasons of Breaking Bad and had relations with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). As seen in the episode and her love for root beer — a clear Easter egg to the original series — she is someone who will do anything to get her next fix.

With fans wondering how far Kim is willing to go and her eyes targeting Howard with Jimmy's help, Fabian told PopCulture.com ahead of the season premiere exclusively it will be an interesting journey for the three, especially as his character has no idea of the couple's scheming against him. Let alone, sees either as a threat. "I don't think Howard has either, other than seeing the idea of, [Kim's] really not taking his advice and as much as he's let go of helping Jimmy, I think he reaches a point where he feels that Kim is all also far gone," he said. "At some point in order to move on with your life, you have to let people go. They're going to do what they're going to do. You really aren't going to change their behavior."

Last month it was confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be returning for the final season of Better Call Saul. During the show's panel at PaleyFest LA on April 9, co-creator Peter Gould told Variety the pair will make appearances but refused to give specifics. "I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said during the event. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Better Call Saul Season 6 airs Monday nights on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. All episodes of Better Call Saul are available to stream on AMC+ and Netflix. For more on the series and all your favorite AMC shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.