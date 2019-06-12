Beth Chapman Reveals Favorite ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Episode ‘Ever Made’

Beth Chapman has revealed what her favorite Dog the Bounty Hunter episode “ever made” is.

A fan on Twitter made a comment about “The Santa Hunt” episode being a “stressful chase.”

Chapman replied to the tweet by revealing that it’s actually her favorite episode because of her son Gary being the star.

My absolute most favorite episode ever made ! @GarryDeeChapman was the star of that show by far ! ⭐️ https://t.co/xsyKOKIcLx — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 12, 2019

Many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have since commented on the post, with one tweeting back, “That was the best one!”

“One of my faves too. I still can’t believe how grown up Gary boy is,” another person said.

The Santa Hunt was the very first episode I purchased on Amazon Prime Video and it’s still my all time favorite # Faith — tayler turpin (@tayler5599) June 12, 2019

“The hunt for santa was amazing I cried when dog said he did it to restore his faith,” someone else exclaimed.

“I love that episode too, really touching and a very personal look into your loving family,” one other user commented.

I feel old as shit! I still remember “Gary Boy” from the old A&E shows.. God bless you Beth I absolutely love you and your family!! — Freddy (@FredCorson34) June 12, 2019

While Dog the Bounty Hunter may be over, fans can get excited that Chapman and her husband will return soon in the new series Dog’s Most Wanted.

WGN America president Gavin Harvey — whose network will be airing the show — announced the series earlier this year, saying, “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade.

“In this brand new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough as nails crime fighters,” he added

Dog also issued a statement on what fans can expect from the show, saying, “Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

At this time, Dog’s Most Wanted does not have an official premiere date, but will reportedly debut sometime this fall or next year.