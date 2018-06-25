BET Awards 2018: Viewers Get Emotional During Humanitarian Awards Presentation

During the 2018 BET Awards, audiences at home got emotional during a special humanitarian awards presentation. The group of recipients included a survivor from the Parkland, Florida school shooting and the man who saved lives at a Nashville Waffle House.

BET usually honors a celebrity for their humanitarian efforts every year, but instead chose to highlight the work of black activists at the 2018 awards. The honorees were introduced by John Legend.

James Shaw Jr. was honored for his actions on April 22. He jumped into action to stop a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House. He also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the shooting victims.

Anthony Borges is one of the victims of the Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. The 15-year-old helped save 20 of his fellow students, and was shot five times himself. He stood on the stage in crutches at the ceremony.

The other recipients were Naomi Wadler, a fifth-grader and the youngest speaker at the March For Our Lives Rally; Justin Blackman, the only student who walked out of his North Carolina school to protest gun violence; Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian migrant who saved boy in France; and journalist/activist Shaun King.

Here is how audiences at home reacted to the emotional ceremony.

So far next to those humanitarian awards (Good Job 👏🏿 BET) Meek performance is the BEST part of this show…sidebar: Why they had Markelle Fultz out there? He bout to be traded! 🤷🏿‍♂️ #PhillyStandUp #MeekMill #AndItWasSomeNewMeek #BETAwards #StayWokeCuzMeekSaidSo 😂😂😂 — JFP3 (@Polo4Ever77) June 25, 2018

One viewer was surprised that Mari Copeny, who has pushed for clean water in Flint, Michigan, was not honored.

That humanitarian things was cute, but @LittleMissFlint is putting in work for her city and also FLINT. IS. STILL. IN. A. WATER. CRISIS. But go off. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Rk8kk20oQq — House of LaDasia (@dasia_35) June 25, 2018

Another viewer loved how they handed out the award this year.

I love how they did the Humanitarian Award at @BETAwards this year.. they should keep it that way. Auntie Maxine looked pleased too ❤️ All the recipients are beyond deserving #BETAwards — Ni ♒ (@miss_esj) June 25, 2018

One viewer thought Legend was the perfect presenter for the awards.

@johnlegend was the PERFECT person to present the humanitarian and hero award. These award recipients and @johnlegend have gained my respect for their actions and their voice. #BETAwards #BETAwards18 — GRACE (@LaToyah010) June 25, 2018

Another viewer thought all six activists deserved the award.

Congrats to the recipients of the Humanitarian Award!!! Very well deserved!!! 👏👏👏👏 #BETAwards — MOON GIRL ⭐ (@honeynation) June 25, 2018

Photo credit: Twitter / @RWwatchMA