The Best TV Shows of 2018 as Chosen by PopCulture.com

Now that 2018 is behind us, it’s time to take a look back at some of the great TV show we adored during the year.

While cable TV gave fans some great mystery series’ and reality shows, streaming TV offered new fantastic entries into established shows and even some current event programming.

We here at PopCulture.com, being huge fans of TV, decided to share some of our favorite shows from the last year.

Scroll down to check out our 2018 “Best of TV” list, and let us know in the comments what your favorite show of the year was!

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

The Handmaid’s Tale debuted in 2017, and very quickly became the most talked about streaming series of the year.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, it tells the story of a group of Handmaids — specifically that of Offred, played by Elizabeth Moss in the series — who are women forced into subjugation under the rule of a religious order in a post-apocalyptic Earth.

In 2018, Hulu launched the second season of the series, with the stakes set even higher for our brave heroine, and an ending that was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

(Stephen Andrew)

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Horror shows can be very by or miss, with schlock and scares taking away from the core drama of the series. The Haunting of Hill House does quite the opposite.

It emphasizes the family drama first, making you care about each and every member of the Crain family as their worlds become corrupted by their demented home.

It ties actual scares to physiological fears, such as trauma, loss and isolation. The multiple levels of fear matched with strong character development and performances makes the Netflix series essential viewing.

(J.C. Coulston)

“Happy!”

Based on a graphic novel of the same name, Happy! is a sci-fi dark comedy that centers on washed-up-detective-turned-gun-for-hire Nicholas “Nick” Sax, who is played brilliantly by former Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni.

(Technically the first half of the series began airing in December 2017, but the second half of the episodes, including the finale, aired in 2018.)

Sax finds himself right in the middle of complex situation involving a mob boss, a homicidal Santa Claus, a corrupt ex-colleague, and the daughter he never knew he had. Oh, and he also sees his estranged daughter’s imaginary friend, Happy, which is where the title off the show comes from. Happy is a flying donkey-unicorn with buck-teeth and heart of gold.

While easily one of the most violently hilarious shows ever to grace cable television, Happy! was also, without a doubt, one of the best series of the past year.

(Stephen Andrew)

“Killing Eve”

We are at a time where there are more than 500 television series currently on the air or streaming online. Having watched maybe 60 percent of them in the past year, picking an overall favorite is impossible for me.

As far as new shows go, I will say Killing Eve was the most impressive. I thank this show for bringing back Sandra Oh to television, and for making spy show that is not just another boring procedural. The first season is on Hulu right now so, go watch it now!

(Jose Bastidas)

“Big Mouth”

Big Mouth debuted its first season on Netflix in 2017, with Season 2 of the absurdly hilarious animated comedy premiering in 2018.

The series follows 7th graders Nick Birch (voiced by comedian/actor Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by comedian/actor John Mulaney), and they try to navigate the awkward and perverse world of budding hormones in the early teenage years.

While the cartooned humor is rooted in sex and adolescence, the show still manages to perfectly capture the uncomfortable feelings that both sexes have while growing up and discovering their bodies.

(Stephen Andrew)

“Vanderpump Rules”

Never have a group of more dysfunctional and earnest young(ish) people captured my attention like the cast of Vanderpump Rules. These are people willing to put their worst (and most drunken) selves out there for our consumption, and for that I thank them.

Where else can I go when I want to watch people scream in each other’s faces about “pasta”/pasta?? It’s the Friends of a depressed and aging millennial generation.

(Anna Rumer)

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj”

The Daily Show has spawned a number of brilliant correspondents who have since gone on to other projects — such a Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal and John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight — and 2018 saw former contributor Hasan Minaj step out as well.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj debuted on Netflix on Oct. 28 with two episodes, and the aired five more weekly after that for its first season.

Tackling issues such as America’s reliance on oil and the numerous controversies of Amazon, Patriot Act give viewers an enthusiastic and comprehensive fact-based look at social and political issues that they face every day, as well as some that maybe that didn’t even know about.

(Stephen Andrew)

“Sharp Objects”

My favorite TV show of 2018 was Sharp Objects. Not only were all three female leads (Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen) incredible, but the story was equally compelling and riveting.

Gillian Flynn knows how to concoct a dark, compulsive story complete with a heart-stopping ending just as well as Jean-Marc Vallée directs it onscreen. I could rave about the artistry of the costumes, set designs and photography endlessly.

Sharp Objects is truly one of the best shows of the year (with award nominations to prove it!) and I strongly encourage any mystery buff to give it a watch.

(Libby Birk)