Beloved ABC Meteorologist Cameos in ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Series Premiere

An ABC meteorologist made an appearance in the 9-1-1: Nashville series premiere.

Danielle Breezy of WKRN in Nashville cameoed in the first episode of the 9-1-1 spinoff, which aired on Thursday.

Appearing as herself, the meteorologist warned Nashville residents of a severe storm system heading towards the city with the potential of tornadoes. Breezy admitted in a newscast on WKRN that it was hard to remember lines. She also revealed that when production was scouting locations, they came in when there were tornadoes, and she sent them to the basement multiple times.

You may recognize a few familiar faces on 911: Nashville including our very own @DanielleBreezy . Watch the series premiere TONIGHT on News 2! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/0dEkfnE93w — Kendall Ashman (@KendallWKRN) October 9, 2025

According to her bio, Breezy joined News 2 as Chief Meteorologist in 2016, having previously worked in Salisbury, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Boston after graduating from Cornell University with a degree in atmospheric science. She has the CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) Seal, the highest seal a meteorologist can have. Breezy has been honored by the American Meteorological Society with the June Bacon-Bercey Award for Broadcast Meteorology, the Young Achievement Award from Cornell University College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and was named one of Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence.

9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. Production started at the beginning of the summer in Nashville, so it really only makes sense for the show to hire actual meteorologists when needed instead of hiring actors. It also seems like other WKRN members will be making appearances, so those in the Nashville area will have to keep an eye out.

Meanwhile, the first episode of the series was pretty crazy. Between a major family secret getting revealed and a tornado cliffhanger, there will be a lot more to look forward to as the season continues. Not to mention that country star Kane Brown guest starred. Since the show did just premiere, it’s hard to predict what else to expect, but it is known that there will be an emergency at a water park, and there will be much more on the way, especially with that tornado.

The series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville is streaming now on Hulu. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following 9-1-1 and followed by Grey’s Anatomy. Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they premiere.