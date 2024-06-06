'Beavis and Butt-Head' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back for more hilarious hijinks. The hit revival series has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+. Production is already underway, though no premiere date has been revealed.

In addition to a third season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, it has also been announced that Season 2 will be coming to television. It will begin airing on Comedy Central on July 10, just one week after the Paramount+ original movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe makes its TV debut on the network on July 3.

Created by Judge more than 30 years ago, Beavis and Butt-Head originally aired on MTV from 1993 until 1997. Every episode ran between 5 and 11 minutes in length. It later had an eighth season on MTV in 2011.

In 1996, a feature film — Beavis and Butt-Head Do America — was released. It featured voice roles by many A-list stars, such as Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Cloris Leachman, Robert Stack, Eric Bogosian, Richard Linklater, Greg Kinnear (uncredited role) and David Letterman (credited as Earl Hofert). It was a hit with both audiences and critics, and even earned a rare "two thumbs up" from Siskel and Ebert.

In 2020, it was announced that a reboot series had been ordered, as well as the duo's second film: Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe.