'SNL' Star Heidi Gardner Completely Breaks During Ryan Gosling 'Beavis and Butt-Head' Sketch

Saturday Night Live actors don't break character often, and when they do, it creates a special live TV moment. The latest SNL episode, which Ryan Gosling hosted, had one of the best instances of this in recent memory. Heidi Gardner, who has been on SNL since 2017, just could not keep it together after seeing Gosling and Mikey Day in costume for a Beavis and Butthead-inspired sketch.

The setup for the whole bit was that a NewsNation journalist (Gardner) was leading a livestream discussion about AI (artificial intelligence) with an expert, played by Kenan Thompson. However, Thompson gets distracted by two audience members (Gosling and Day), who each happen to share an uncanny resemblance to one of the '90s MTV cartoon characters.

When Gardner turns to observe Gosling and Day she can't contain her laughter. Gosling and Day crack a bit, too, with things barely staying on the rails. Chloe Fineman, who was playing another audience member, also laughed a bit, too.

The infectious moment was one of the highlights of Gosling's episode, which featured Chris Stapleton as the musical guest and featured a cameo from SNL alum Kate McKinnon.

Every segment of the SNL episode is available on YouTube, but you can also watch the full uninterrupted broadcast via Peacock. You can click here for Peacock subscription information.