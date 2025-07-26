‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revivals’ Season 3 Trailer Revealed

A new trailer has been released for the third season of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.

Comedy Central announced on Thursday that Season 3 of the revival will premiere on Sept. 3.

From creator Mike Judge, the beloved titular characters return after initially debuting in Judge’s short film, “Frog Baseball,” during MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television” in 1992. Beavis and Butt-Head premiered as a series in 1993, and the original run ended in 1997 after eight seasons. The show returned in 2022 for the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount+. The revival premiered that August on Paramount+, and the upcoming season will be the first on Comedy Central.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive produced by Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse. The wait for Season 3 has been a long one, as the Season 2 finale aired in June 2023. The series was renewed for Season 3 in June 2024. It’s been worth it, however, if it means that fans will soon be reunited with this iconic duo. Judge leads the voice cast, which also includes Tracy Grandstaff, Kristofor Brown, David Spade, and Toby Huss.

Meanwhile, even though it’s been two years since Beavis and Butt-Head aired its second season, the series got a bit of a resurgence last year. While hosting Saturday Night Live, Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day portrayed the iconic characters in a now-viral Beavis and Butt-Head sketch that made almost everyone on the cast break character, proving that the show will always be making waves, no matter how and why.

It’s unknown how many episodes Season 3 of Beavis and Butt-Head will have, but Season 2 had 27 episodes while Season 1 had 23, so it’s likely to be around those numbers. However many episodes it has, there will be a lot to look forward to. Beavis and Butt-Head is never a boring show, and you never know what the characters will be getting into. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like this will be an intense and funny season, as per usual. In the meantime, previous seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head as well as Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe are streaming on Paramount+.