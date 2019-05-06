Bear Grylls, Host of ‘Hostile Planet’, Talks Arctic Wolves and Reveals Coldest Temperatures in Tonight’s Finale

Bear Grylls, host of Hostile Planet, thinks people should steer clear of Arctic Wolves, and he’s also revealed the coldest temperature he was subjected to during tonight’s finale.

Grylls spoke to Pop Culture.com about the upcoming episode titled ‘Polar’ and revealed exclusively that the absolute coldest temperature it got down to was ” [negative] 65 degrees!”

The nature expert also shared the craziest, most intense moment during filming of ‘Polar’ was, and he explained, “It’s that moment when you realize that polar bears are being driven to the edge of survival and have even resorted to hunting whales!”

“That’s survival at its most resourceful and terrifying right there,” Grylls continued. “But how much longer will they be able to adapt like this?”

As far as the Arctic Wolves go, Grylls says that he has encountered them before, and that his “advice is to stay clear and respect their space,” adding, “They are incredible animals.”

‘Polar’ is the series finale of Hostile Planet, which is described by National Geographic as “the next generation of wildlife filmmaking that builds a compelling, current and dramatic narrative through each episode, establishing characters with its six distinctive biomes and the animals that call them home.”

“Hostile Planet acknowledges the world is rapidly changing and that the challenges animals face are different than how they’ve always been,” the network adds. “Each titular episode – mountains, oceans, grasslands, jungles, deserts and polar – navigates the brutal conditions endured by some of the most complex, unrelenting and awe-inspiring species on the planet.”

Amazingly, “Hostile Planet logged approximately 1,800 hours of footage, traversed all seven continents in 82 shoots over 1,300 days of filming and employed 245 crew members on location,” easily making it one of the most committed and impressive nature docuseries of all-time.

The series finale sees Grylls “step inside the most frigid habitat known to Earth – the poles,” per a description of the episode from National Geographic.

“Here, the planet’s ultimate survivalists include whale-hunting polar bears, leopard-seal dodging penguins and a pack of Arctic wolves that bring down a pair of musk oxen,” the description continues. “Polar species have evolved bodies and behaviors that help them combat the intense hostility of their habitats. But now, their world is changing so fast – literally breaking apart under their feet – and their resilience will be tested beyond the extreme.”

Hostile Planet: Polar airs Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic channel. Subscribers of Hulu’s Live service can stream the series as well.