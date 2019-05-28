Ohio Weatherman Unleashes on Complaining ‘Bachelorette’ Viewers During Tornado Warning

An Ohio weatherman recently unleashed on complaining Bachelorette viewers during a tornado warning.

Dayton, Ohio’s Fox 45 meteorologist Jamie Simpson came on during the hit reality show’s airing on Monday, to caution viewers about potentially dangerous weather in their area.

After a little bit he realized that he was getting hate online for it a proceeded to chide those posting rude a cruel comments.

Ohio weatherman slams complaining #Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

“I’m checking social media. We have viewers complaining already, ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show! This is a dangerous situation, okay? Think if this was your neighborhood,” Simpson said

“I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do. Some people complain this is all about my ego: Stop. Okay, just stop right now,” he added. “I’m done with you people. This is pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here.”

Once he had a chance to cool down he apologized for his outburst, saying, “All right. I’m sorry I did that. It just really bothers me there are people who don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

According to EW, some of the comments that Simpson was getting said things like “Thanks for ruining my night Jamie,” and “You ruined Bachelorette for everyone.”

However, since his on-air comments, Simpson has been getting support from other social media users who think that his perspective on the situation is accurate.



“He is absolutely right!! But I guess some were dropped as babies and have their priorities all messed up,” one person joked.

“That’s fantastic. And it’s not even a good show! Now, f— with General Hospital, and I might go down there and kick his butt myself,” someone else quipped.



According to The Weather Channel, “Simpson’s refusal to go back to regular programming may have saved lives after a powerful tornado later slammed the Dayton area later that evening.”

All episodes of The Bachelorette are currently streaming on Hulu for subscribers of the streaming service to be able to watch anytime.