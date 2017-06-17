DeMario Jackson’s Ex Speaks Out Amid ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson's ex-girlfriend is coming to his defense after he was accused of sexual misconduct by his Bachelor In Paradise castmate Corinne Olympios.

Lexie Thexton, who once dated Jackson, did admit that she doesn't think her former boyfriend would have taken advantage of Corinne. However, Thexton didn't exactly speak glowingly about him while talking to TMZ on Friday.

"[DeMario] loves to drink, he's like a 30-year-old man-child," she said. "He goes to music festivals every weekend. He's drunk every night. Like he is literally always partying. So like I said, I was not at all shocked that he got wasted and got involved in some drama. But it doesn't sound to me like he was like predatorial (sic) or like an aggressor. It sounds like the situation got messy and she kind of wanted to cover up for herself."

Every past interaction that Thexton had with Jackson when he was drunk didn't lead to her to believe that he was capable of behaving inappropriately.

She continued by saying: "All the conversations I ever had with him when he was drunk, he's always just really like fun, and playful, and like belligerent. I never saw him be aggressive or like domineering in any way like that. Like I said, it sounds to me like it was like everybody was drunk. But I really don't think he would take advantage of someone that was like almost unconscious and unable to consent."

Jackson gave a statement to E! News earlier this week to respond to the allegations of sexual misconduct.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson said. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

During Jackson's reality TV debut on The Bachelorette, Lexi Thexton appeared on the show to alert Rachael Lindsay that she had been seeing him for the past six months. He got booted off the show in that very episode.

According to a statement 24-year-old Corinne Olympios gave to Variety, she was the "victim" of a crime.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4," Corinne said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality."

