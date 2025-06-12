Axed ABC News Reporter Reveals His Next Move

Former ABC News veteran correspondent Terry Moran has announced his next move following his termination from the network.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the 28-year ABC veteran vowed to “get into the important work” as he announced that he has joined subscription-based newsletter platform Substack.

“Hello everyone. I’m Terry Moran, and for almost 28 years I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. As you may have heard, I’m not there anymore,” Moran said in a video shared to the platform. “I’m here, with you, on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it. To get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country.”

Photo Credit: ABC/David Russell/Getty Images

Moran, 65, added that he will “be reporting and interviewing and just sharing with you, and hoping to hear from you as well,” though it may “be a few days” or “maybe a little bit longer” since he has “to get some stuff sorted out but can’t wait to see you.”

He shared in the post’s caption, “I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do.”

Moran is launching his independent journalism career after his 28-year career at ABC News, which he joined in 1997, came to an abrupt end this week. The journalist was initially suspended after he called President Donald Trump and top aide Stephen Miller “world-class hater[s]” in an incendiary message shared to X early Sunday morning. Although the post was later deleted, it sparked widespread condemnation, even drawing ire from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance, both of whom called on ABC News to hold Moran accountable.

ABC later announced that Moran had “been suspended pending further evaluation,” and on Wednesday shared that it had “made the decision to not renew” Moran’s’ contract, which was nearing its end, “based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies… At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Moran, who just six weeks ago interviewed the president in the Oval Office, is the latest journalist to launch an independent career at the newsletter platform Substack. Following his exit from CNN, Jim Acosta joined the platform earlier this year, with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan and Joy Reid, The Messenger’s Tom LoBianco and Warren Rojas, CNN’s Don Lemon, and more also on Substack.

Amid his career shift, Moran has added “Independent Journalist” to his X bio.