ABC News Correspondent Fired Following Suspension

Just two days after he was suspended over a social media post criticizing President Donald Trump and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran has been ousted from the network.

The network said Tuesday that it will not renew its agreement with the veteran correspondent, who joined ABC in 1997.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” ABC News said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

Moran’s X post, timestamped just after midnight Sunday and later deleted, said Miller was “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” and called him “a world-class hater.”

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” he wrote. “Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The statement sparked swift condemnation from the White House, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Moran’s describing it as “unacceptable and unhinged.” Both Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance called on ABC to hold Moran accountable.

Within hours of sharing the post, ABC News confirmed that Moran had been suspended, stating that it “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.” The statement added that Moran’s post “does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran joined ABC News in 1997 following a years-long stint at Court TV. During his time at the network, he has anchored World News Tonight, co-anchored Nightline, served as ABC News’ chief foreign correspondent, and covered eight presidential cycles. Just last month, he interviewed Trump in the White House to mark the president’s first 100 days in office of his second term. Prior to his suspension and termination, Moran was serving as a D.C.-based anchor for ABC News Live and the network’s senior national correspondent.