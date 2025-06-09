ABC News Correspondent Suspended

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran has been suspended following his controversial social media post criticizing President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Hours after Moran shared the message to X, ABC News confirmed in a statement Sunday that Moran “has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Guardian. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

In his since-deleted social media post, Moran described Miller as “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.”

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” he wrote, according to a screenshot. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile.”

He went on to call Miller “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater,” adding. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate. Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Responding to the post, Miller said, “The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

Moran’s post, which has since been deleted, also drew condemnation from the White House, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying on Fox News that the post was “unhinged and unacceptable.” She added that the White House had reached out to ABC “to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.” Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, called Moran’s post an “absolutely vile smear” that was “dripping with hatred…ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful.”

Moran, who hasn’t yet publicly commented on his suspension, joined ABC in 1997. He previously co-anchored Nightline from 2005 to 2013 before serving as ABC News’ chief foreign correspondent from 2013 to 2018. He currently works as a D.C.-based anchor for ABC News Live and the network’s senior national correspondent, and has covered eight presidential cycles.