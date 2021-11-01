‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Spooky New Direction for Donald Glover Comedy

Donald Glover celebrated Halloween Sunday night by surprisingly releasing the trailer for Atlanta Season 3, over three years after the Season 2 finale aired on FX. Halloween turned out to be an appropriate time to release the 60-second teaser, which featured Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry as his character Aldred “Paper Boi” Miles. After sharing the teaser, Glover shared a series of since-deleted tweets, including a few in which he took shots at another FX comedy, Dave.

Glover, who also performed under the name Childish Gambino, shared a link to a site called Gilga.com. When you click on the link, it takes you to a page with the clock, the user’s location, an illustration of steps, and a second link to “enter Gilga.” After the second click, the site plays the trailer. It plays for 30 seconds before Paper Boi shows up, sitting at a table and wearing a sweatshirt with “FAKE” printed on it. As the camera pulls in, Paper Boi blankly stares into the camera while a man and a woman are standing with their backs to the camera. In the end, the show’s title and “2022” appear. The trailer hasn’t been posted on YouTube and is only available through Gilga.com as of this writing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/GeeksOfColor/status/1455002282966278145?s=20

After posting the link to the trailer, Glover posted a series of tweets, all of which have been deleted, reports TVLine. In the first, he wrote, “I can’t wait [till] this show is out. I watch the roughs like it ain’t my show.” Then, he posted a series of messages taking shots at Dave, the FXX comedy co-created by and starring rapper David “Lil Dicky” Burd. It appears that Glover doesn’t like people comparing his show with Dave.

“And just for the record, I’m watching y’all [saying] Dave is on par. Like y’all forgot what we did. No disrespect,” Glover wrote. “We got Black people on here debating which is better, and I’m the sellout? I got receipts.”

Atlanta began as a series about music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and Paper Boi trying to succeed in the Atlanta rap scene, alongside Paper Bot’s strange friend Darius Epps (Lakeith Stanfield) and Earn’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Vanessa Keefer (Zazie Beetz). The first season aired in 2016, with the second following in 2018. FX renewed the show for a third season in 2018, then a fourth in 2019. Both seasons were supposed to air in 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic forced production delays. Some scenes for Season 3 were shot in major European cities earlier this year.

Glover also has a development deal with Amazon. The first project he’s working on there is a series inspired by the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover’s Amazon contract includes a “carve-out” clause so he could make more seasons of Atlanta if he wishes to do so.