'Fire Country' Season 3 Trailer Revealed

Fire Country Season 3 is right around the corner, and the trailer has finally been released. The Season 2 finale ended with Gabriela getting married and Bode leaving since he couldn't handle it. Outside the church, though, he managed to find his uncle and Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Luke Leone, asking him for help in becoming a full-fledged firefighter as a free man. From the looks of the trailer, Season 3 will be picking up right where things left off, but the wedding will soon be put on hold.

During Gabriela and Diego's wedding, things will not be as perfect as they had hoped, as the ceremony is literally crashed by a helicopter. The season will start off with a bang and high tensions as everyone immediately gets to work despite their formal wear. Gabriela is also feeling hurt by the fact Bode left during the wedding, and they may be having a harder time than ever denying their feelings for each other.

Knowing Fire Country, it's not surprising to know that Gabriela and Diego's wedding wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. However, most fans probably thought that Bode would be the one to interrupt and admit his true feelings about their relationship instead of a helicopter. But this is the third season now, so anything can happen. It's already going to be pretty intense, both with the emergency and personally, and there is no telling what will happen.

There isn't too much known about the premiere episode, "What the Bride Said," aside from the helicopter crash. According to the synopsis, "In the midst of Gabriela and Diego's wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos, and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims." That just means that a lot will be happening, and it will likely have some consequences for the remainder of the season.

Season 3 will also include an appearance from Jared Padalecki as SoCal firefighter Camden. While the Supernatural alum will only be in three episodes, there is the possibility he could be getting his own spinoff, which seems even more likely after he extended his deal with CBS Studios. News probably won't come out about the pick-up or pass until after his episodes have premiered, which have yet to have a premiere date. In the meantime, though, fans can look forward to new episodes of Fire Country starting on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.