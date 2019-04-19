Lil Dicky’s Star-Heavy Viral Music Video Has Twitter Retweeting Like Crazy

Lil Dicky just dropped a new star-heavy viral music video has Twitter users retweeting like crazy.

The song is called “Earth,” and it features A-list stars such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Lil Yachty, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Miley Cyrus.

While the video opens with Dicky arguing with some littering kids, its the animated section set to the new tune that has people going wild for the song.

“Love this movement. Love what LD is doing. This overall health of this world and the creatures within it are depleting rapidly each day and it’s terrifying. We need to make a change and it needs to happen NOW,” actor Matthew Espinosa tweeted.

“#Earth isn’t supposed to break records or chart. This song is to bring awareness. We have to change now. We have to love more, and come together more. Gah damn,” msuic journalist Nicholas Liddle surmised.

Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019

“Lil dicky made a song about saving the earth, the reason it has so many famous artists is to get people’s attention about how important this matter is, and y’all out here complaining about it not being a bop??” another person commented

“Lil dicky’s intention wasn’t to make the song a bop. he made the song with all these artists to get everyone’s attention and make us aware that we only have 12 years on earth if we don’t do something about it,” someone else said, later added, “When i said ’12 years on earth’ i meant to say that in 12 years the damage will be irreversible. that’s why we must act now to prevent that from happening.”

I… I think Lil Dicky just saved the planet. https://t.co/4Fje2wwfQj — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 19, 2019

Seeing as how “Earth” is basically a modern day “We Are the World,” follows in its predecessors footsteps by being also a charity single.

As Lil Dicky says in the songs, proceeds from the song’s streaming revenue will be donated to environmental non-profit organizations.

The @dicapriofdn partners that will benefit from this collaboration include @SharkRayFund, @SolutionsProj, @GreengrantsFund, the Quick Response Fund for Nature, and the Carbon Cycle Institute. Thank you for supporting climate action. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/LEdaNlcp3s — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019

Other celebrities that are featured in the song include Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Sia, Zac Brown, the Backstreet Boys and Ed Sheeran.