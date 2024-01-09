'Fargo' Season 5, Episode 9 Preview Revealed

After returning to screens in November following a three-year wait, Fargo Season 5 is about to come to an epic conclusion. Eight episodes into the new season, which is set in Minnesota in 2019, FX has released a first-look trailer for the penultimate episode of the season, Season 5, Episode 8, "The Useless Hand." Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fargo Season 5.

Picking up following the events of Episode 8, which saw Dot being taken hostage, FX has only released a three-word synopsis for "The Useless Hand," simply reading, "The tide turns." Although that synopsis leaves much to the imagination, the trailer itself offers a glimpse into the episode, with Indira at one point seen telling Witt that "it's time," perhaps hinting at a group effort to rescue Dot during the episode. The short teaser also shows a SWAT team moving in.

Created by Emmy-winning Noah Hawley and inspired by the Coen Brothers' 1996 film of the same name, Fargo premiered in 2014 with Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks and Allison Tolman starring in the first season. The multi-award-winning comedy crime drama is an anthology and introduces a new storyline and new characters each season. The series has won six Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Miniseries in 2014. Hawley serves as showrunner, writer, and director. The series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio.

After Season 4 premiered and concluded in 2020, Season 5 finally premiered on Nov. 21 of this year. The current season centers around Dorothy "Dot" Lyon, a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife who is "suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind," per the official synopsis. The season stars Juno Temple as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Joe Keery as Tillman's son Gator, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother-in-law, Lorraine Lyon. David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, Sienna King, and Dave Foley also star.

Season 5 consists of 10 episodes, making Tuesday's all-new episode "The Useless Hand" the penultimate episode before the season finale next week. New episodes of Fargo air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX and are available to stream on Hulu the next day. Although the series has not yet been renewed for a sixth season, Hawley told Deadline in November 2023 that he is hopeful for future seasons, noting, "I haven't run out of ways to tell these stories. Why wouldn't I keep going?"