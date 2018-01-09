Ashley Olsen Showed Support for Time’s Up Movement at Golden Globes Afterparty

Ashley Olsen showed her support for the “Time’s Up” movement at a Golden Globes Afterparty Sunday night.

Ashley Olsen glams it up for a rare appearance at a #GoldenGlobes after-party. https://t.co/6LBW4G5emn pic.twitter.com/KGTfFVGbc1 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 8, 2018



The 31-year-old fashion designer and former Full House actress wore a black, floor-length dress. She also wore the “Time’s Up” pin, showing that she’s standing in solidarity with the initiative to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. She wore her hair in a simple pony tail, along with emerald earrings.

Since launching on New Year’s Day, the “Time’s Up” movement has raised over $15 million. Most women at the Globes wore black and the pin, and several men joined in by wearing the pin as well. The initiative has the backing of over 300 Hollywood women, including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Ashley Judd and Shonda Rhimes.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, other stars who attended afterparties wore black dresses, including Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, Rowan Blanchard and Hailey Baldwin. Miranda Kerr debuted her baby bump in a black dress at the Warner Bros. / InStyle afterparty.

Mary-Kate Olsen was not seen with her twin sister. The two stopped acting over 10 years ago to focus on their two fashion lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Although Olsen doesn’t act, her trainer, Jessica Schatz, told PEOPLE last week that she does Pilates almost daily.

“She is extremely strong and works incredibly hard,” Schatz said. “While the work is rooted in Pilates, I combine all of my expertise to offer her an incredibly strong workout based on core strength, core stability, and core control. I also combine my expertise in yoga and biomechanics to keep things tailored to her specific body.”

Back in March, Olsen and 58-year-old financier Richard Sachs ended their five-month relationship.