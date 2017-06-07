Bruce Campbell Shares First Look At ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3

The third season of the STARZ Original series Ash vs Evil Dead is currently filming in New Zealand, which will most likely lead to another season airing in the fall. Details on what to expect on the upcoming season are pretty sparse, but star Bruce Campbell took to Twitter to give fans their first look at the new season.

When a third season was announced in December, Campbell revealed to Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t say much because we’re going to try and do some crazy sh*t”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But we’re probably going to crack more into Ash’s big picture story. He is foretold in an ancient book. He’s not just some guy in a crappy trailer home,” he continued. “There is a myth to Ash, there is a story, and so we want to explore a little more of that Joseph Campbell, big picture story. Why him? Why that guy? Why is he chosen to save the world?”

UP NEXT: Bruce Campbell Answers Debate On Whether ‘Evil Dead 2’ Is A Sequel Or Remake

The second season also hinted at Army of Darkness, which would mark the biggest adventure yet to come to the series.

Showrunner Craig DiGregorio will not be returning to the third season after helming the first two, but Mark Verheiden, who also produced Battlestar Galactica and Marvel’s Daredevil, will take control of the project.

The second season ended on a somewhat controversial note, as the show went in a different direction from what DiGregorio was building to, which is another reason for the showrunner’s departure.

When speaking with The A.V. Club, DiGregorio revealed, “Honestly, it was a big difference of opinion on what the show should be. It’s weird—when you do something with an established property, it’s great because people already love the characters and the world. The downside sometimes can be that there’s a lot of ownership and other opinions that might not complement yours perfectly.”

MORE NEWS: Alternate Ending to Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 2 Revealed

He continued, “With the case of Sam Raimi, who directed the pilot, I got along with him perfectly. He was amazing and such a great collaborator—Bruce [Campbell] as well. But they had a third person as their producer [Robert Tapert] and a lot of times we wouldn’t see eye to eye on stuff. He’s a great person and producer, but creatively, we just didn’t have the same taste at all. So, that’s what led to my decision. He owns part of the property and had a lot of creative opinions, but it was my job to creatively steer the show and so it became a hindrance.”

The former showrunner always wanted the show to lean into the more comedic elements, but explained, “If the push is going to be to make the show more drama and horror, and stay in Elk Grove, then that’s what they’re setting up. Maybe Ash is the sheriff of the town, I don’t know. I try not to think about it because it’s not something I would have wanted.”