‘Arrested Development’ Star Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’

Will Arnett is another big-name star who will be appearing in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama, The Madison.

The Arrested Development actor was revealed to be making an appearance in the Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-led series in the first teaser trailer that dropped Sunday night during the Landman Season 2 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the teaser, a grief-ridden Stacy Clyburn (Pfeiffer) tells her therapist, Dr. Phill Yorn (Arnett), “My center, my soul, is gone.” In response, he assures her, “You will heal, if you let yourself.”

‘THE MADISON’ Will Arnett as Dr. Phill Yorn in season 1, episode 6 of the Paramount+ series THE MADISON. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Later, Stacy tells another character, “I’ve decided to feed this,” pointing to her heart, before gesturing to her head and adding, “and never factor this into the equation.”

Russell’s character, Preston Clyburn, also wonders in the trailer, “What do I have? Before I’m too old to do anything more than just remember.”

Much of the plot of The Madison remains unknown ahead of its March 14 premiere, but the show has been confirmed to follow a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana and has been described as a “heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection.”

In addition to Pfeiffer, Russell, and Arnett, the cast includes Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

While the Season 1 premiere of The Madison is still months away, the show has already wrapped filming on its second season, with Chapman writing in a Dec. 20 Instagram Story that her “heart is full” after completing Season 2.

The Madison is executive produced by Sheridan, Pfeiffer, Russell, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

The Madison premieres March 14 on Paramount+.